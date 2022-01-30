Advertisement

North Korea launches suspected missile in 7th test in 2022

FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un...
FILE - In this photo provided by the North Korean government, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends a meeting of the Central Committee of the ruling Workers' Party in Pyongyang, North Korea, in December 2021.(Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:01 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Sunday fired at least one suspected ballistic missile into the sea — its 7th round of weapons launches this month — in an apparent attempt to pressure the Biden administration over long-stalled nuclear negotiations.

South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff didn’t immediately say whether the weapon was ballistic or how far it flew.

Japan’s Ministry of Defense and Prime Minister’s office said the weapon was possibly a ballistic missile but didn’t immediately provide further details.

North Korea has been ramping up its testing activity in recent months demonstrating its military might amid pandemic-related difficulties and a prolonged freeze in nuclear diplomacy with the United States.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

