RCB girl’s basketball falls behind Parkersburg Catholic, 48-27
Eagles stayed close in the beginning, but the Crusaders
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB girl’s basketball hosted Parkersburg Catholic out in Clarksburg this evening.
While Byrd stayed close in the first quarter, the Crusaders pulled away, taking the win 48-27.
RCB is back on home court Monday against Lewis County, tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.
