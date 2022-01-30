RCB girl’s basketball falls behind Parkersburg Catholic, 48-27

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - RCB girl’s basketball hosted Parkersburg Catholic out in Clarksburg this evening.

While Byrd stayed close in the first quarter, the Crusaders pulled away, taking the win 48-27.

RCB is back on home court Monday against Lewis County, tip-off is set for 7:30 p.m.

