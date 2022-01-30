WVU women’s basketball falls to No. 11/14 Baylor

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - After what started off as a back and forth battle, Baylor quickly pulled away in this afternoon’s Mountaineers vs. Bears matchup.

The ladies fell 20 points behind at the beginning of the second quarter, and while the Mountaineers started to fight back, it was never enough to cut the deficit, ending with the Bears taking a 97-54 victory.

WVU’s leading scorer, KK Deans went down in the first quarter, which head coach Mike Carey noted as being hard for the team to bounce back from.

Esmery Martinez led the Mountaineers in scoring with 13 points.

The Mountaineers hit the road Tuesday for tipoff with TCU; the game is set to begin at 7:30 p.m. ET

