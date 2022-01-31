$141 million from Infrastructure Law announced for abandoned wells

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - U.S. Senators Joe Manchin and Shelley Moore Capito and Representative David McKinley announced over $141 million for abandoned wells.

The money, a total of $141,932,226, is from the Department of the Interior and will be used to plug, remediate, and reclaim orphaned oil and gas wells.

I’m pleased with the Administration’s commitment to quickly and effectively implement the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and I look forward to seeing our state move quickly to put these funds to work,” Senator Manchin said.

The first phase of funding includes up to $25 million in initial grants and another $30,293,000 in the first phase of formula grants.

“Far too many communities in West Virginia face negative environmental impacts due to abandoned wells that cause pollution in our public lands, backyards, and recreational areas. This funding announced today will help give the state the resources needed to address these hazardous sites while creating good-paying jobs at the same time. Maintaining the natural landscape and scenery West Virginia is famous for is a benefit of the bipartisan infrastructure law I helped craft, and it will continue to have a positive impact on our state’s workers now and in the future,” Senator Capito said.

The funding was made possible by the recently enacted bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and will reduce methane emissions, clean up the environment, and help reinvigorate communities across West Virginia impacted by abandoned oil and gas wells.

“West Virginia is seeing immediate benefits of the $6 billion investment in our state’s hard infrastructure. Cleaning up orphaned oil and gas wells has long been a priority that will create jobs and economic opportunity for our state. We look forward to the swift and efficient distribution of this first grant of $55 million, with significantly more funding on the way, to address orphaned well projects, and achieving our goal of improving the quality of life and opportunities for the people of West Virginia,” said Rep. McKinley.

The historic Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act provided $4.7 billion to plug, remediate, and reclaim orphaned wells via grants to the States and new federal programs.

