Advertisement

2 convicted in Arbery death reach plea deal in hate crimes case

This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory...
This photo combo shows, from left, Travis McMichael, William "Roddie" Bryan, and Gregory McMichael during their trial. The McMichaels have reportedly reached a plea deal with federal prosecutors.(Source: Pool/CNN/file)
By CNN
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 7:43 AM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Two of the men convicted of killing 25-year-old Black jogger Ahmaud Arbery in Georgia have reached a plea deal on hate crime charges.

Federal prosecutors negotiated the agreement with Travis McMichael and his father Gregory McMichael.

They are serving life in prison without the possibility of parole for Arbery’s murder.

William “Roddie” Bryan, who is serving life in prison with the possibility of parole for shooting video of the murder, was not mentioned in the deal.

An attorney for Arbery’s mother says the family is “devastated” by the agreement.

The lawyer called it a “back room deal” and vowed to oppose it when it goes to the court for consideration Monday.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 Toughman contest gets underway
Toughman Contest Results - Night One
Pittsburgh bridge collapse brings questions about Ohio bridge safety
Bridge collapse: Family of victims share story
Elderly Kingwood woman arrested for allegedly fleeing officers
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Harrison County adds new position to monitor littering in the area
A Lowe's truck and a pickup crashed into a Morgantown home.
Lowe’s truck, pickup crash into Morgantown house

Latest News

FILE - Assemblyman Ash Kalra, D-San Jose, discusses his bill that would pay for the universal...
Universal health care bill faces deadline in California
Families of missing and murdered indigenous people rally for support in New Mexico.
Native families march to bring awareness for missing and murdered
FILE - Maya Goode, a COVID-19 technician, performs a test on Jessica Sanchez outside Asthenis...
Omicron amps up concerns about long COVID and its causes
This combination of photos provided by the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office in Minnesota on...
Trial to resume for officers accused of violating Floyd’s rights