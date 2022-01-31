Advertisement

5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down: AB Head Coach Matt Perotti on Sprint Football

Perotti breaks down the ins and outs of Sprint football
5 Sports' Sunday Sit Down: Sprint Football w/ Matt Perotti
5 Sports' Sunday Sit Down: Sprint Football w/ Matt Perotti(wdtv)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 11:00 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
PHILIPPI, W.Va (WDTV) - On this week’s 5 Sports’ Sunday Sit Down, Casey Kay sits down with Alderson Broaddus Sprint football head coach Matt Perotti.

Perotti touches on everything from the basics of the sport to how they find recruits for the team and what the future holds for the Battlers.

Sprint football has presented many athletes with the opportunity to play at the next level, when they may have otherwise not had the chance, here’s the ins and outs of what the sport entails.

