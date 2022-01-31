Casey Jo Shaw, 38, of Nutter Fort, WV, passed away on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at her residence, suddenly. She was born in Clarksburg, WV, on October 5, 1983, a daughter of Toby Shaw and Cathern Johnson Pinion and the stepdaughter of William Pinion of Anderson, South Carolina. Casey is survived by two sons, Micah Shaw of West Union, and Jordan Shaw of West Union; two brothers, Jeremy Pinion of Simpsonville, SC, and Jamie Shaw of West Union; two sisters, Leanna Pinion of Clarksburg, and Brittany Kemmerer of Bridgeport; three nieces, four nephews, eight uncles and seven aunts. Also surviving are her paternal grandmother, Yvonne Shaw; and maternal grandparents, Robert and Rosalynn Johnson. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Donnie Shaw and step paternal grandparents, William and Delores Pinion. Casey was a 2002 graduate of Liberty High School and attended Fairmont State University. She previously was an auto salesperson. Family and friends may call at Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. where the funeral service will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Interment will follow in the Stonewall Park Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

