Charles Newton Radcliff, 90, of Clarksburg, passed away on Sunday, January 30th, 2022 at his daughter’s residence. He was born in Clarksburg on October 22, 1931, a son of the late Newton and Vada Nicholson Radcliff. He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Mary Catherine Mancino Radcliff and an infant son. Surviving are three children: Debby Jaggie and her husband John of Bridgeport, Tim Radcliff and his wife Linda of Stonewood, and Tonya Hughes of Port St. Lucie, FL; five grandchildren: Michael Scott Coffman of Salt Lake City, UT, Jonathan David Jaggie of San Diego, CA, Angela Nichole Davisson and her husband Derek of Mt. Clare, Ashley Michele Rockhead and her husband Curt of Stonewood, and Dustin Alan Hughes of Orlando, FL; four great-grandchildren: Taylor and Haley Davisson, Malachi and Marley Rockhead, and several nieces and nephews. Charles was the last surviving member of his immediate family, preceded in death by seven sisters: Louise Bragg, Pauline Foley, Mildred Collins, Freda Smith, Wannetta Mace, Maxine Bragg and Beatrice Crockett. He was a 1951 graduate of Victory High School and then went on to serve in the United States Coast Guard during the Korean War. He was Petty officer second class in the engineering division. After being honorably discharged, he went on to further his education, attending Salem College with the GI Bill and a football scholarship, majoring in Industrial Arts and minoring in Social Studies, graduating with a teaching degree. He was also a devoted member of North View United Methodist Church. Charles was employed for 50 years at Clarksburg Terminal Incorporated where he was the warehouse superintendent for 45 of those years and retired in 2005. He was an active member of Rotary Club International for 50 years, with perfect attendance and volunteered his skills with Habitat for Humanity while a member. He enjoyed gardening, football, Western movies, and his beloved West Virginia Mountaineers. The family wants to express their deepest gratitude and appreciation to Louis A. Johnson Medical Center, the Oncology department and Amedisys for the continued treatment and care during his lengthy cancer battle. To all the nurses that displayed compassion and support, it was truly appreciated. Charles never complained during his ordeal and did not want anyone to know how much he suffered. He fought long and hard, lost his battle on Earth, but ultimately won, as he is now cancer and pain free, walking the Streets of Gold. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort, on Friday, February 4, 2022 from 10:00 am to 1:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm with Reverend John Langenstein officiating. Entombment will be in Floral Hills Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial donations to Northview United Methodist Church, 1310 North 19th Street, Clarksburg, WV 26301 or to a charity close to your heart. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com. A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

