Clarksburg woman sentenced to more than 10 years in jail for carjacking charge

Courtney Oliverio
Courtney Oliverio(WV Corrections)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:07 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg woman was sentenced on Monday to spend more than 10 years behind bars for a carjacking charge, officials said.

Courtney M. Oliverio, 40 of Clarksburg, West Virginia, was sentenced to 121 months of incarceration for a carjacking charge, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

Ihlenfeld said Oliverio pleaded guilty in October 2021 to one count of “Carjacking.” 

On June 3, 2020, Oliverio assisted another in attempting to take a motorcycle from a property in Shinnston, West Virginia, according to U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives and the Shinnston Police Department investigated the incident.

U.S. District Judge Thomas S. Kleeh presided over the case.

