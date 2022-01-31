COVID-19 W.Va. | 20 new deaths, 30 “red” counties

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of January 31, 2022, there are currently 15,490 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 20 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,763 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 56-year old female from Mercer County, a 76-year old male from Jackson County, a 72-year old male from Ohio County, a 79-year old male from Jefferson County, a 54-year old male from Kanawha County, a 74-year old male from Harrison County, a 42-year old male from Roane County, an 86-year old male from Monongalia County, a 52-year old female from Jefferson County, a 74-year old male from Pleasants County, a 74-year old male from Kanawha County, a 61-year old female from Monongalia County, a 57-year old female from Berkeley County, a 74-year old male from Jefferson County, a 60-year old female from Randolph County, a 79-year old female from Mineral County, a 79-year old male from Marion County, a 48-year old female from Mineral County, a 92-year old male from Raleigh County, and a 67-year old male from Ohio County.

As of Monday, 1,070 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 235 have been admitted to the ICU and 116 are on ventilators.

16 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, three pediatric patients are in the ICU, and one pediatric patient is on a ventilator.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,929 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 1,414 cases of Omicron have been reported.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (139), Berkeley (546), Boone (265), Braxton (56), Brooke (110), Cabell (990), Calhoun (40), Clay (57), Doddridge (69), Fayette (756), Gilmer (41), Grant (114), Greenbrier (418), Hampshire (139), Hancock (154), Hardy (103), Harrison (541), Jackson (83), Jefferson (269), Kanawha (1,862), Lewis (82), Lincoln (236), Logan (371), Marion (438), Marshall (225), Mason (310), McDowell (261), Mercer (688), Mineral (202), Mingo (275), Monongalia (700), Monroe (205), Morgan (84), Nicholas (299), Ohio (309), Pendleton (62), Pleasants (38), Pocahontas (22), Preston (217), Putnam (606), Raleigh (846), Randolph (153), Ritchie (79), Roane (82), Summers (139), Taylor (156), Tucker (19), Tyler (70), Upshur (151), Wayne (314), Webster (63), Wetzel (151), Wirt (37), Wood (563), Wyoming (285). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

