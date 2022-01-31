House introduces bill that would provide 12 weeks of state sponsored leave

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If passed, House Bill 4434 would provide 12 weeks of state sponsored family and medical leave.

The bill, introduced on Monday, is sponsored by Kayla Young (D), Kanawha, 35th District.

According to the bill’s introduction, the purpose of this bill is to establish a state sponsored medical and family leave insurance program for all persons employed or self-employed in the state.

The bill would go into effect of January 1, 2023 if it is passed.

The bill has been referred to the Banking and Insurance Committee.

HB 4434′s introduction can be viewed here.

