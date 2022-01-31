Advertisement

House introduces bill that would provide 12 weeks of state sponsored leave

If passed, House Bill 4434 would provide 12 weeks of state sponsored family and medical leave.
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:21 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - If passed, House Bill 4434 would provide 12 weeks of state sponsored family and medical leave.

The bill, introduced on Monday, is sponsored by Kayla Young (D), Kanawha, 35th District.

According to the bill’s introduction, the purpose of this bill is to establish a state sponsored medical and family leave insurance program for all persons employed or self-employed in the state.

The bill would go into effect of January 1, 2023 if it is passed.

The bill has been referred to the Banking and Insurance Committee.

HB 4434′s introduction can be viewed here.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into grocery store, selling stolen cigarettes on Facebook
2021 Toughman contest gets underway
Toughman Contest Results - Night One
Cox has been charged for the murder of two people early Saturday morning.
Man charged in shooting that killed 2 people
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Harrison County adds new position to monitor littering in the area
Pittsburgh bridge collapse brings questions about Ohio bridge safety
Bridge collapse: Family of victims share story

Latest News

Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | January 31, 2022
Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | January 31, 2022
HB 4434
HB 4434
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Jan. 31
Wisdom to Wealth - Monday, Jan. 31