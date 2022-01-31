Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | January 31, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - After a chilly but quiet weekend, today will bring more cool, nice conditions, as a high-pressure system northeast of us brings dry, stable air to our region. This afternoon, skies will be partly clear, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-30s, slightly cooler than the average for late-January. Tonight, a few clouds roll into our region, but other than that, we stay partly clear. Winds will be light and coming from the southeast, and temperatures will drop into the low-20s. Overall, expect a chilly, nice afternoon. Tomorrow afternoon, the first day of February, skies will be partly clear, with most clouds in the area being upper-level clouds. Winds come from the south at 5-10 mph, ahead of a system out west. As a result, temperatures rise into the upper-40s to low-50s, much warmer than the past several days. Overall, tomorrow will be a nice, warm day, so go outside while you can. The nice temperatures and conditions last until Wednesday night, when a slow-moving cold front pushes in from the west and brings steady rain to WV. This steady rain lasts throughout Thursday, barring a few breaks in the rain. During the overnight hours, the cold front moves east, allowing cooler air to push into NCWV. As a result, we wind up with mixed precipitation and even some snow overnight into Friday morning, before we dry out by Friday afternoon. Rain totals are uncertain this far out, but we could see enough for slick road conditions in some areas, so be careful traveling towards the end of the week. Over the weekend, conditions will be chilly but calm, with highs in the upper-20s and partly sunny skies. In short, expect cool and calm conditions today, warmer temperatures tomorrow, and rain towards the end of the week.

Today: Skies will be partly sunny, so it will be a nice day out. Winds will be light, with temperatures in the upper-30s, only a few degrees cooler than the average for January. Overall, not a bad day. High: 40.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will drop into the low-20s, slightly warmer than this morning. Overall, a chilly but peaceful night. Low: 22.

Tuesday: Skies will be partly to mostly clear, so it will be gorgeous outside. Winds come from the south and southeast at 5-10 mph, with highs in the low-50s, much warmer than the past few days. Overall, it will be a warm, peaceful afternoon, so go outside while you can. High: 52.

Wednesday: Skies will be mostly cloudy, thanks to clouds pushing in from the west, ahead of a system. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. In short, the afternoon will be cloudy but otherwise nice. Overnight, we start seeing rain push into NCWV, leading to a soggy night. High: 53.

