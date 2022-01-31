Josh Edwards three-peats for Gatorade WV Boys XC Player of the Year

MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - University’s Josh Edwards has ben announced as the 2021-2022 Gatorade West Virginia Boys Cross Country Player of the Year.

The honor marks the third consecutive year Edwards has earned the accomplish, in addition to his 2020-2021 Gatorade West Virginia Boys Track and Field Player of the Year, bringing his total to four overall.

The Hawks’ senior claimed his third Class AAA State title last season with a time of 15:51:68 seconds. He won all five races he entered in this season and ended the year ranked No. 19 in the country in the MileSplit50.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.