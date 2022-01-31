Justice requests waiver from federal vaccine mandate for rural W.Va. healthcare workers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Gov. Justice announced on Monday that he would be joining Virginia Gov. Youngkin in sending a joint letter to the U.S. Administrator of the Center for Medicare and Medicaid Services.

Gov. Justice is calling on CMS to grant a limited waiver of its vaccination requirement at rural or state-run facilities due to severe staffing shortages.

“We understand that the Supreme Court has ruled that this mandate can go into effect, but it is putting an additional level of strain on our rural hospitals that is just destroying us,” Gov. Justice said. “Maybe that works for more-populated areas. But in rural West Virginia, we can’t afford to have all these folks terminated because of their vaccination status. It’s just going to make it tougher and tougher for us to provide care in our rural hospitals.”

Gov. Justice says in his letter that the relief he is seeking from the vaccine mandate could take multiple forms, including broader conscience exemptions, flexibility on enforcement, or simply a six month delay of the rule.

“It is only putting additional pressures on us,” said Gov. Justice. “It is not saving lives. It is not helping people in this situation. It is hurting us and hurting us in a bad way.”

