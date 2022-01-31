Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | January 31, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -Today began our trend of warmer temperatures, with highs in the upper 30s and low 40s. Clouds persisted in the morning, but have gradually decreased. To start February, tomorrow’s highs will be in the low 50s across much of the area, and skies will be partly cloudy. This is due to warmer, southerly air being lifted into our region. High temperatures on Wednesday will be similar to Tuesday’s, possibly a few degrees higher. These above-average temperatures will allow for much of our snow to melt. Clouds will increase throughout the day Wednesday as a cold front makes its way towards us. Pushing ahead of the cold front is rain, which will begin to fall in NCWV later Wednesday evening. The front is slow-moving, so rain will persist through much of Thursday as well. Due to the ground already being saturated from melting snow, this prolonged rain has the potential to cause minor flooding in low-lying areas and near creeks. Flooding severity would depend on how much rainfall we get, which is still up in the air. We’re continuing to monitor the system to determine how much rainfall we’re looking to accumulate. The front will pass over West Virginia overnight into Friday, and behind the front is much colder Arctic air from the north. As the front passes, we’ll see the rain change over into a wintry mix, before transitioning to all snow by Friday morning. There won’t be much accumulation from the snow, mostly just a dusting before it fizzles out Friday afternoon. Looking ahead to the weekend, weather conditions will be much calmer, with partly cloudy skies through Monday. Saturday’s high temperatures will be in the low 30s and upper 20s, then Sunday we return to the low 40s.

Tonight: Decreasing clouds. Low: 22

Tomorrow: Mix of clouds and sun. High: 52

Wednesday: Increasing clouds before rain begins at night. High: 54

Thursday: Rain persisting. High: 50

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.