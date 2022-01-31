Kayla Smith’s Sunday Evening Forecast | January 30, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy Sunday! We once again saw temperatures in the single digits this morning, but high temperatures then reached the low 30s. The clouds that thickened today will stick around through tomorrow morning before gradually breaking up in the afternoon and evening. Temperatures may reach 40 degrees in some areas, but others may just see temperatures maxing out in the upper 30s. Skies will remain mostly clear into Tuesday, with temperatures jumping to the upper 40s, thanks to southerly flow. Wednesday has a good chance to reach the low 50s, but an approaching cold front will push rain into West Virginia that night. Behind this front is cold air pushing down from the north, so once the front crosses over our viewing area Thursday afternoon, we’ll see a drop in temperatures, and a transition from rain to wintry mix. By early Friday morning, all the precipitation will change to snow before moving out and leaving behind cloudy conditions. High temperatures will be back to below average, with Friday in the low 30s and Saturday in the upper 20s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy and chilly. Low: 16

Tomorrow: Decreasing clouds and seasonable. High: 39

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and mild. High: 51

Wednesday: Cloudy during the day, then rain by nighttime. High: 50

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.