The latest in AP West Virginia high school girls’ basketball rankings (1/31)

Minimal movement throughout all classes
East Fairmont girls basketball
East Fairmont girls basketball(WDTV)
By Casey Kay
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -

AAAA:

1. Huntington

2. Cabell Midland

3. Morgantown

4. Wheeling Park

5. Greenbrier East

6. Capital

7. Princeton

8. Buckhannon-Upshur

9. Parkersburg

10. Jefferson

AAA:

1. Fairmont Senior

2. North Marion

3. Wayne

4. Logan

5. Nitro

6. Robert C. Byrd

7. East Fairmont

8. (tie) Ripley

8. (tie) Philip Barbour

10. PikeView

AA:

1. Parkersburg Catholic

2. Petersburg

3. Wyoming East

4. Frankfort

5. St. Marys

6. Summers County

7. Charleston Catholic

8. Mingo Central

9. Ritchie County

10. Chapmanville

A:

1. Gilmer County

2. Cameron

3. Tolsia

4. Tucker County

5. Webster County

6. Doddridge County

7. Clay-Battelle

8. Calhoun County

9. St. Joseph

10. Pendleton County

