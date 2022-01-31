The latest in AP West Virginia high school girls’ basketball rankings (1/31)
Minimal movement throughout all classes
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 6:06 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) -
AAAA:
1. Huntington
2. Cabell Midland
3. Morgantown
4. Wheeling Park
5. Greenbrier East
6. Capital
7. Princeton
8. Buckhannon-Upshur
9. Parkersburg
10. Jefferson
AAA:
1. Fairmont Senior
2. North Marion
3. Wayne
4. Logan
5. Nitro
6. Robert C. Byrd
7. East Fairmont
8. (tie) Ripley
8. (tie) Philip Barbour
10. PikeView
AA:
1. Parkersburg Catholic
2. Petersburg
3. Wyoming East
4. Frankfort
5. St. Marys
6. Summers County
7. Charleston Catholic
8. Mingo Central
9. Ritchie County
10. Chapmanville
A:
1. Gilmer County
2. Cameron
3. Tolsia
4. Tucker County
5. Webster County
6. Doddridge County
7. Clay-Battelle
8. Calhoun County
9. St. Joseph
10. Pendleton County
