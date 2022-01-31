Man arrested for allegedly breaking into grocery store, selling stolen cigarettes on Facebook

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Clarksburg man was arrested after officers said he broke into a grocery store in September 2021 and stole several items, including cigarettes, soft drinks, and lottery ticket dispensers.

Officers were investigating a burglary that took place at a Clarksburg grocery store on September 29, 2021 when a witness said that they saw Roger Bunnell, Jr., 40, driving a truck with U-Haul graphics scraped off of it around the store after it closed the night of the burglary, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said another witness came forward during the investigation and said Bunnell was selling items on Facebook believed to be stolen from the grocery store.

The witness provided evidence that Bunnell was messaging others on Facebook Messenger in order to sell Marlboro cigarettes and other convenience items matching the description of stolen items from the store, the report says.

Officers said the witness bought cigarettes from Bunnell, and the tax stamp on the cigarettes matched the tax stamp of the cigarettes left behind after the burglary at the grocery store.

The report says officers went to Bunnell’s home, where they found a U-Haul truck with the graphics scraped off, but were not able to make contact with anyone at the home.

Officers applied for a search warrant for the home, and they said they were able to recover 20 items stolen from the grocery store, including cigarettes, soft drinks, and lottery ticket dispensers.

Officers said the value of items recovered from Bunnell’s home totaled $1,173.98, but the items recovered were not the complete list of stolen property from the grocery store.

Bunnell has been charged with receiving and transferring of stolen goods.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.