Man charged in shooting that killed 2 people

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:25 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
FAYETTEVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A West Virginia man has been charged with fatally shooting two people at a residence, authorities said.

Carl Cox, 59, of Fayetteville was charged Saturday with two counts of murder, Fayette County Sheriff Mike Fridley told news outlets. The victims were identified as James Neal, 34, and Rhonda Cox, 38, both of Fayetteville.

Cox was arrested after detectives completed forensic interviews and collected evidence from the home, Fridley said. He was being held at Southern Regional Jail. Online records don’t indicate whether he has an attorney.

The shooting remains under investigation, officials said.

