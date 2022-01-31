Maxine Ruth Orsborn, 75, of Bunner Ridge Community passed away at Stonerise Healthcare Center in Clarksburg on Monday, January 31, 2022. She was born in Fairmont on July 15, 1946, a daughter of the late Marvin and Mildred Watson Reeves. She was a longtime active member of Mt. Sharon Free Methodist Church. She was an active in Bunner Ridge CEO’s and Homemakers Clubs. Max enjoyed Sage Brush Roundup and volunteered much of her time there. She was also a member of the VFW Post 7048. She is survived by two sons Bruce Orsborn and his wife Kim of Fairmont and Jeff Orsborn and his wife Sandra of Fairmont; three sisters Dorothy Maio of Fairmont, Shirley Cole and her husband Hank of Florida and Donna Boyce and her husband Richard of Kingmont; five grandchildren Joel Orsborn, Chloe Orsborn, Chase Martin, Latisha Lavonna, and Lindsay Davisson; eight great grandchildren; and several neices and nephews including her special niece, Connie Abruzzino. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother Ned Reeves and one sister Carol Jo Rager. Memorial donations may be made to Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home to assist with funeral expenses. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street, on Tuesday from 2 -8 p.m. and Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. with Pastor Wayne Whoolery and Pastor Ed Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow at Mt. Zion Cemetery where she will be laid to rest next to her mother and her father.

