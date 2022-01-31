Advertisement

Preston Co. man pleads guilty to staging car accident, filing false insurance claim

A Preston County man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, authorities said.
(WSAZ)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 12:42 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, authorities said.

Markitta Miller, 28, of Reedsville, West Virginia, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld said Miller pleaded guilty to working with others to stage a vehicle accident, fabricate injuries, and file false insurance claims from March to July 2019 in Taylor and Preston Counties.

Miller faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000, according to Ihlenfeld.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

ATF and the West Virginia Insurance Commission Fraud Unit investigated the crime.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 Toughman contest gets underway
Toughman Contest Results - Night One
Pittsburgh bridge collapse brings questions about Ohio bridge safety
Bridge collapse: Family of victims share story
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Harrison County adds new position to monitor littering in the area
Elderly Kingwood woman arrested for allegedly fleeing officers
A Lowe's truck and a pickup crashed into a Morgantown home.
Lowe’s truck, pickup crash into Morgantown house

Latest News

Cox has been charged for the murder of two people early Saturday morning.
Man charged in shooting that killed 2 people
Man charged in shooting that killed 2 people
Man charged in shooting that killed 2 people
Man arrested for allegedly breaking into grocery store, selling stolen cigarettes on Facebook
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 20 new deaths, 30 “red” counties