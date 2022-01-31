Preston Co. man pleads guilty to staging car accident, filing false insurance claim

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Preston County man has pleaded guilty to wire fraud, authorities said.

Markitta Miller, 28, of Reedsville, West Virginia, pleaded guilty Friday to one count of “Conspiracy to Commit Wire Fraud,” United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced.

U.S. Attorney Ihlenfeld said Miller pleaded guilty to working with others to stage a vehicle accident, fabricate injuries, and file false insurance claims from March to July 2019 in Taylor and Preston Counties.

Miller faces up to 20 years of incarceration and a fine of up to $250,000, according to Ihlenfeld.

Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offenses and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.

ATF and the West Virginia Insurance Commission Fraud Unit investigated the crime.

