Raymond Debalski

Raymond Joseph Debalski, passed away Friday, January 28, 2022. He was born May 15, 1943 to the late Walter Debalski Sr. and Anna Koloskie.

Raymond was a lifelong resident of Monongah, WV. He loved hunting, fishing and farming. He loved raising cattle and horses, and especially loved breeding horses. Raymond loved to travel his beloved West Virginia mountains.

Raymond served in United States Marine Corp, achieving the rank of Sargent and was a decorated Vietnam Veteran. Raymond was a rifle and pistol expert; he was awarded 2 bronze stars for his service in Vietnam and received many other military medals and commendations. Raymond was a member of the Marion Country Veterans Council, Marion County Honor Guard and Marine Corp League.

In addition to his parents, Raymond is preceded in death by his brothers, Walter Debalski Jr., Robert Debalski, and Edward Debalski; his sister, Rose Debalski; a daughter Jennifer Stottlemire; and a grandson, Andrew Birdsell.

Raymond is survived by wife, Bonnie Debalski; children, Tina Kincel, Jeffrey Debalski, Valeri Stottlemire and Mark Stottlemire and his wife Tracy; and his grandson, Nicholas Rayburn, and granddaughter, Brianna Debalski.

The family will receive friends at Domico Funeral Home, 414 Gaston Avenue in Fairmont, on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 from 10:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. The funeral will be at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. with Father Vincent Joseph officiating. Interment will follow at the West Virginia National Cemetery in Grafton at 1:00 p.m. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.domicofh.com.

