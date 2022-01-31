Ronald Francis Gough, 85, of Fairmont passed away on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at his home. He was born May 12, 1936. Ronald was a graduate of Grafton High School. He was a loving husband and father. Ronald always thought of others before himself. His children could always count on him no matter what. He instantly made friends and never met a stranger. He was the best man in Michael’s wedding and lovingly referred to his Dad as “Puggs”. Ronald loved watching his grandchildren swim and play ball. Ronald worked at Westinghouse and he was a farmer all of his life. He was a huge supporter of Bridgeport High School sports teams. He is survived by his loving wife and best friend of 63 years, Grace Opha (Farance) Gough. Also left to cherish his memory is his son, Michael Gough and his wife Debra, of Murrells Inlet, SC; his daughter, Charlene Elizabeth Keener and her husband, Bruce, of Boothsville. His grandchildren, Madison Elizabeth Gough, Michelle Emily Gough, Bruce Randall Keener II and Jacob Michael Keener. His nieces, Jenny Wilson and her husband, Alan; and Vickie (Howard) Saffel; and his nephew, Johnny Gough, all of Grafton. He was preceded in death by his aunt, Nadine Gough. Serving as pallbearers will be Johnny Gough, Michael Gough, Bruce Keener, Bruce “Randy” Keener II, Jacob Keener and Brian Ladayne. The family sends a special thank you to the UHC hospice staff, as well as the staff of Stonerise nursing home for their kindness and comfort. Friends may call at Carpenter and Ford Funeral Home, 209 Merchant Street on Thursday, February 3, 2022, from 6:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. A service will be held at the funeral home on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. with Dr. Michael Richards officiating. Burial will follow at Clermont Cemetery.

