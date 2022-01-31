Two Lumberport people arrested for allegedly hiding drugs in a vacuum

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man and a woman were arrested on Thursday after officers said they found a bag of drugs inside a vacuum.

Officers received a tip from someone who overheard that two people were traveling to Lost Creek to purchase a large quantity of drugs, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers said they saw the people referenced in the tip, Kendra Knight, 22, and Maxwell Carr, 25, both of Lumberport, traveling in a car shortly after the tip with West Virginia Registration “LILBABY” that did not match the car being driven.

The report says officers performed a traffic stop, and Carr allowed officers to search the vehicle.

Officers searched the car and found one bag of marijuana in a vacuum in the trunk and three bags of marijuana beneath the gear shift cover in the passenger compartment of the car, according to the criminal complaint.

Carr allegedly told officers that he purchased the drugs for his boss, and Knight allegedly told officers that she was with Carr when the transaction took place.

Both Carr and Knight have been charged with conspiracy to commit a felony and possession with intent to deliver marijuana.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.