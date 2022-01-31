Advertisement

Video classes to help employers with safety requirements

An introductory course for small business and a recordkeeeping course will be offered virtually...
An introductory course for small business and a recordkeeeping course will be offered virtually next month. (Source: WVU)(WDTV)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (AP) — Employers who want to make sure their businesses are complying with Occupational Safety and Health Administration requirements will be able to take courses being offered by West Virginia University Extension.

An introductory course for small business and a recordkeeeping course will be offered virtually next month. Advance registration is required. The introductory course costs $225 and will be Feb. 28, and the recordkeeping course costs $150 and will be Feb. 7.

“Most employers with 20 or more employees are required to submit OSHA Form 300A by March 2, so we are pleased to offer these courses ahead of that deadline,” said Amanda Mason, WVU Extension Safety and Health Extension specialist and course instructor.

To register, visit WVU Extension Safety and Health Extension’s website under OSHA Occupational Safety and Health Training Institute Education Center. Email OSHAOutreach@mail.wvu.edu for information about eligibility, payment and registration.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2021 Toughman contest gets underway
Toughman Contest Results - Night One
Pittsburgh bridge collapse brings questions about Ohio bridge safety
Bridge collapse: Family of victims share story
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Harrison County adds new position to monitor littering in the area
Elderly Kingwood woman arrested for allegedly fleeing officers
A Lowe's truck and a pickup crashed into a Morgantown home.
Lowe’s truck, pickup crash into Morgantown house

Latest News

Justice requests waiver from federal vaccine mandate for rural W.Va. healthcare workers
State treasurer Riley Moore
Treasurer Moore joins coalition to oppose Raskin appointment to Federal Reserve
Two Lumberport people arrested for allegedly hiding drugs in a vacuum
Preston Co. man pleads guilty to staging car accident, filing false insurance claim