West Virginia needing to halt five-game skid at Baylor

Both teams lost in weekend’s Big 12/SEC Challenge
WVU men's basketball
WVU men's basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
WACO, Texas (WDTV) - The Mountaineers visit the Baylor Bears in Waco Monday night, hoping to snap their season-long five-game losing streak.

The Bears won in Morgantown two weeks ago, a nine-point victory helped by BU’s L.J. Cryer, who is a game-time decision this time around.

Baylor comes off a loss at unranked Alabama, while WVU fell to Arkansas on Saturday.

