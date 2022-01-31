West Virginia needing to halt five-game skid at Baylor

WACO, Texas (WDTV) - The Mountaineers visit the Baylor Bears in Waco Monday night, hoping to snap their season-long five-game losing streak.

The Bears won in Morgantown two weeks ago, a nine-point victory helped by BU’s L.J. Cryer, who is a game-time decision this time around.

Baylor comes off a loss at unranked Alabama, while WVU fell to Arkansas on Saturday.

