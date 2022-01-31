Wyatt Minor representing RCB, West Virginia in East Coast Offense-Defense All-American Bowl

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd’s Wyatt Minor is heading south this week for the East Coast Offense-Defense All-American Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.

Minor was invited to participate in the bowl several months ago and describes the upcoming opportunity as one that “means everything to [him]” and he’s “been working [his] whole life for these kinds of things to happen.”

Recruiters from all over the country will be in attendance, offering up an chance for the lineman to be seen by programs all over the country.

The festivities kick off on Feb. 3, with the bowl on Feb. 5 at TIAA Bank Field.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.