Advertisement

Wyatt Minor representing RCB, West Virginia in East Coast Offense-Defense All-American Bowl

Junior all-state lineman playing in Jacksonville, Fla. this Saturday
Wyatt Minor
Wyatt Minor(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:14 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Robert C. Byrd’s Wyatt Minor is heading south this week for the East Coast Offense-Defense All-American Bowl in Jacksonville, Fla.

Minor was invited to participate in the bowl several months ago and describes the upcoming opportunity as one that “means everything to [him]” and he’s “been working [his] whole life for these kinds of things to happen.”

Recruiters from all over the country will be in attendance, offering up an chance for the lineman to be seen by programs all over the country.

The festivities kick off on Feb. 3, with the bowl on Feb. 5 at TIAA Bank Field.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into grocery store, selling stolen cigarettes on Facebook
2021 Toughman contest gets underway
Toughman Contest Results - Night One
Cox has been charged for the murder of two people early Saturday morning.
Man charged in shooting that killed 2 people
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Harrison County adds new position to monitor littering in the area
Pittsburgh bridge collapse brings questions about Ohio bridge safety
Bridge collapse: Family of victims share story

Latest News

WVU men's basketball
West Virginia needing to halt five-game skid at Baylor
Hometown boy win's Toughman's pro bout
It’s time for the pros!
RCB falls to Parkersburg Catholic, 48-27
RCB girls’ basketball falls behind Parkersburg Catholic, 48-27
WVU men's basketball falls to Arkansas 77-68
Bob Huggins seems optimistic following Arkansas loss