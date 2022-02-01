Advertisement

Bill allowing nurses licensed in other states to practice in W.Va. introduced by Senate

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Senate Bill 518 would allow nurses licensed in other states to practice in West Virginia if it is passed.

This Bill comes as West Virginia faces a crippling nursing shortage.

It has been referred to the Health and Human Resources Committee.

The Bill’s lead sponsor is Craig Blair (R), Berkeley - 15.

You can view the introduced version of the Bill here.

