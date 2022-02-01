COVID-19 W.Va. | New COVID-19 hospitalization record

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 1, 2022, there are currently 12,843 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 15 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,778 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old female from Jefferson County, an 84-year old female from Berkeley County, an 89-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 99-year old male from Brooke County, a 93-year old female from Berkeley County, a 104-year old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old male from Monroe County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 70-year old female from Cabell County.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

As of Tuesday, 1,100 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 239 have been admitted to the ICU and 120 are on ventilators.

14 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, three pediatric patients are in the ICU, and one pediatric patient is on a ventilator.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,925 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 1,637 cases of Omicron have been reported.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx (WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (126), Berkeley (470), Boone (230), Braxton (54), Brooke (84), Cabell (815), Calhoun (37), Clay (44), Doddridge (58), Fayette (649), Gilmer (36), Grant (106), Greenbrier (399), Hampshire (137), Hancock (101), Hardy (81), Harrison (439), Jackson (49), Jefferson (247), Kanawha (1,422), Lewis (99), Lincoln (191), Logan (332), Marion (367), Marshall (160), Mason (263), McDowell (221), Mercer (573), Mineral (199), Mingo (200), Monongalia (604), Monroe (164), Morgan (79), Nicholas (277), Ohio (226), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (31), Preston (177), Putnam (443), Raleigh (743), Randolph (153), Ritchie (59), Roane (72), Summers (101), Taylor (112), Tucker (14), Tyler (44), Upshur (132), Wayne (255), Webster (55), Wetzel (110), Wirt (33), Wood (471), Wyoming (212). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.