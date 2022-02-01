Advertisement

COVID-19 W.Va. | New COVID-19 hospitalization record

The West Virginia DHHR reports as of February 1, 2022, there are currently 12,843 active COVID-19 cases statewide.
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:33 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of February 1, 2022, there are currently 12,843 active COVID-19 cases statewide.

There have been 15 deaths reported since the last report, with a total of 5,778 deaths attributed to COVID-19.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of an 87-year old male from Kanawha County, an 80-year old male from Kanawha County, a 93-year old male from Kanawha County, an 82-year old female from Jefferson County, an 84-year old female from Berkeley County, an 89-year old male from Raleigh County, a 92-year old male from Brooke County, an 81-year old female from Wood County, a 99-year old male from Brooke County, a 93-year old female from Berkeley County, a 104-year old female from Kanawha County, a 62-year old female from Berkeley County, a 71-year old male from Monroe County, an 81-year old female from Kanawha County, and a 70-year old female from Cabell County.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

As of Tuesday, 1,100 COVID-19 positive West Virginians are in the hospital, 239 have been admitted to the ICU and 120 are on ventilators.

14 pediatric COVID-19 patients are in the hospital, three pediatric patients are in the ICU, and one pediatric patient is on a ventilator.

According to the WV DHHR, 12,925 cases of the Delta variant have been reported in West Virginia and 1,637 cases of Omicron have been reported.

https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx(WV DHHR)

CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (126), Berkeley (470), Boone (230), Braxton (54), Brooke (84), Cabell (815), Calhoun (37), Clay (44), Doddridge (58), Fayette (649), Gilmer (36), Grant (106), Greenbrier (399), Hampshire (137), Hancock (101), Hardy (81), Harrison (439), Jackson (49), Jefferson (247), Kanawha (1,422), Lewis (99), Lincoln (191), Logan (332), Marion (367), Marshall (160), Mason (263), McDowell (221), Mercer (573), Mineral (199), Mingo (200), Monongalia (604), Monroe (164), Morgan (79), Nicholas (277), Ohio (226), Pendleton (53), Pleasants (34), Pocahontas (31), Preston (177), Putnam (443), Raleigh (743), Randolph (153), Ritchie (59), Roane (72), Summers (101), Taylor (112), Tucker (14), Tyler (44), Upshur (132), Wayne (255), Webster (55), Wetzel (110), Wirt (33), Wood (471), Wyoming (212). To find the cumulative cases per county, please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov and look on the Cumulative Summary tab which is sortable by county.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into grocery store, selling stolen cigarettes on Facebook
Cox has been charged for the murder of two people early Saturday morning.
Man charged in shooting that killed 2 people
Courtney Oliverio
Clarksburg woman sentenced to more than 10 years in jail for carjacking charge
Two Lumberport people arrested for allegedly hiding drugs in a vacuum
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 20 new deaths, 30 “red” counties

Latest News

WVa looking for partners to help feed kids during summer
The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce facilitated a ribbon cutting at Stone Tower Brews at...
Ribbon Cut on Stone Tower Brews at Market Place Plaza
House Call
House Call Pt. 2
Kayla Smith's Monday Night Forecast | January 31, 2022
Kayla Smith's Monday Night Forecast | January 31, 2022