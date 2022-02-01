Advertisement

Hormel unveils ‘chili cheese keg’ with more than 1,000 servings of dip

Fans can enter for a chance to win Hormel's "chili cheese keg."
Fans can enter for a chance to win Hormel's "chili cheese keg."(Hormel Foods Corporation, hormelchilicheesekeg.com via CNN Newsource)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:54 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Your Super Bowl party might need two kegs this year – one full of beer and one full of chili cheese dip!

Hormel unveiled its “chili cheese keg” on Tuesday, and fans have a chance to win it.

The company says it is a fully-functioning half-barrel keg that can hold up to 15 gallons of dip – enough for more than 1,000 servings.

It features a tap handle shaped like a chili can, a pump to pour out the cheese and an adjustable internal heating element to keep the dip from getting cold. It is also refillable.

Hormel has set up a sweepstakes page here where you can enter to win the keg now through Feb. 6.

Hormel says it will deliver the keg to the winner’s home on Super Bowl Sunday.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into grocery store, selling stolen cigarettes on Facebook
Cox has been charged for the murder of two people early Saturday morning.
Man charged in shooting that killed 2 people
Courtney Oliverio
Clarksburg woman sentenced to more than 10 years in jail for carjacking charge
Robert L. Bland Middle School (WDTV)
New details released in Lewis County middle school teacher charged with battery
Two Lumberport people arrested for allegedly hiding drugs in a vacuum

Latest News

On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
WHO: In 10 weeks, omicron surge causes COVID cases to soar
FILE - Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a...
Trump pushes false claims that Pence could ‘send back’ votes
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
Police: Man in custody in Colo. over alleged threats to UCLA
The filing lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution...
Native American tribes reach $590 million settlement over opioids