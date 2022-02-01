House Call: Hypertension and the Medicines in Your Medicine Cabinet Pt. 2

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Welcome back to UHC’s House Call on WDTV. If you have hypertension beware what is lurking in your medicine cabinet, as those pills could pump up your blood pressure. Welcome back to part two of our special series on hypertension and joining again is Kaitlyn Oliverio, clinical pharmacist at UHC.

1). What over-the-counter medications can spell trouble for someone with high blood pressure?

“There’s several over the counter medicines that can be an issue with high blood pressure,” Oliverio said. Two of the most common are in the winter are pseudoephedrine, and phenylephrine. These are commonly found in cough and cold medicines, as well as decongestants. There’s also other things used for pain, fever, and weight loss. It’s go though your cabinet and read the labels carefully.”

2). Do some prescription medications also pose a threat to someone with hypertension?

“Things like steroids, antidepressants, and medicines to treat cancer can increase your blood pressure as well as countless more,” said Oliverio.

3). So, how does one protect themselves from over-the-counter and prescription medications when it comes to hypertension?

“Read the labels before you buy anything,” Oliverio said. “You can also check with your physician or the pharmacist at the store. It’s also important to use one pharmacy if you’re able to.”

