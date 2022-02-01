Advertisement

House reads bill that would create stricter penalties for illegal voting activity

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 6:01 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - House Bill 4311 would create stricter penalties for illegal voting activity if it is passed.

According to the Committee’s substitute version of the bill, altering ballots would carry punishment of up to 10 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

The bill’s lead sponsor is Josh Holstein (R), Boone - 23.

It had its first reading today, and will have its second reading tomorrow.

You can read the Committee’s substitute version of the bill here.

