John Wayne Compton, Jr.

By Master Control
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 4:49 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
John Wayne Compton, Jr. 28, of Clarksburg passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022 at his residence. He was born in Clarksburg on May 7, 1993, a son of John Wayne and Tina Dawn Devericks Compton. In addition to his mother and father, he is also survived by one brother, Joshua Ryan Compton and his fiancé Chloe Bennett of Clarksburg; one sister, Shawna Devericks and her fiancé Austin Wright of Clarksburg; one foster sister, Elizabeth Ann “Lizzie” Wills of Clarksburg; his maternal grandfather, Charles Devericks, Sr. and his companion Becky Deaton; two uncles, John Devericks and his wife Melissa and Charles Devericks, Jr. and his fiancé Marlene Williams; and several cousins. Mr. Compton was employed by Little Caesar’s Pizza and was Baptist by faith.  He enjoyed spending time with his family having cookouts, swimming and vacationing as well as coloring and listening to music.   John was an outgoing person who never met a stranger.  He was always willing to lend a helping hand and was always taking care of his mom and dad. Family and friends may call at the Amos Carvelli Funeral Home, 201 Edison Street, Nutter Fort on Saturday, February 5, 2022 from 12:00 to 2:00 pm, where funeral services will be held at 2:00 pm with Pastor Charles Madaus officiating. In keeping with his wishes, John will be cremated following the service. Expressions of sympathy may be extended to the family at www.amoscarvelli.com.  A service of Amos Carvelli Funeral Home.

