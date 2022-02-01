Joseph Williams’ Morning Forecast | February 1, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The first day of February will be warmer than the past few days, as increased southerly winds, ahead of a low-pressure system out west, bring warm air into our region. This afternoon, skies will be partly clear, with a few upper-level clouds from the west. Winds will come from the south at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the low-50s, much warmer than the past several days. Overnight, cloud cover builds more, ahead of a system out west, leading to mostly cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the upper-20s. Overall, this afternoon will be warm and nice, and tonight will be seasonable. Tomorrow afternoon, skies will be mostly cloudy. Winds will be light and come from the south, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. After 5 PM, a steady rain starts pushing in ahead of a cold front. This steady rain lasts overnight through Thursday, as the cold front lingers west of our area. Barring a few breaks in the rain at times, most of Thursday should bring light to moderate rain. By the time the rain ends Friday morning, we’re generally looking at about 1″ of rain in most areas. This, combined with melting snow, could cause slick roads and even instances of minor flooding, especially in low-lying areas and in creeks. So we’ll have to watch carefully. Overnight into Friday, the front starts pushing east, allowing temperatures to drop to the freezing point. As a result, any leftover rain turns into a rain/snow mix and, perhaps, some ice as well. We don’t expect much rain/snow mix, most likely trace amounts at most, and any leftover precipitation will be gone by the late-morning. Then over the weekend, we see much cooler temperatures, with highs in the low-30s. In short, expect warm temperatures today and rain towards the latter half of the week.

Today: Skies will be a mix of Sun and clouds, so we will see some sunshine today. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. Overall, definitely a good day to go outside. High: 52.

Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, with light winds. Temperatures will be in the upper-20s, below-freezing but much warmer than this morning. In short, it’s an average winter night. Low: 28.

Wednesday: It will be a gray afternoon, with cloudy skies. Winds will be light, and temperatures will be in the low-50s. So we will at least warm up for the day. During the evening hours, rain moves into NCWV, becoming steady and light throughout the evening and overnight hours. Overall, expect a gray but warm afternoon and a rainy night. High: 53.

Thursday: Skies will be cloudy, with steady rain throughout the afternoon. This steady rain might be moderate to even heavy at times, which could result in some slick roads. This rain lasts throughout the day, lasting up until the late-evening hours. Overnight, we transition to rain/snow mix and (perhaps, even some ice). During the afternoon, winds will come from the SE at 5-10 mph, and temperatures will be in the upper-40s to low-50s. Overall, expect a soggy day. High: 50.

