Kayla Smith’s Tuesday Evening Forecast | February 1, 2022

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Happy February! Today was the first above-average day we’ve seen in almost two weeks, with temperatures in most areas reaching the low 50s. Skies were mostly clear– just some thin upper-level clouds pushed through. Those thin clouds will persist overnight as temperatures fall to the low 30s in the lowlands and the upper 20s in the mountains. High temperatures tomorrow will be similar to today’s, possibly a few degrees warmer, and clouds will thicken throughout the morning and afternoon. By the evening, rain showers start to push their way into our area ahead of a cold front. The showers will begin light, but as we head overnight they’ll become a little heavier and more widespread. The front will stall to the west of us, so rain will be persisting throughout Thursday, with temperatures again likely reaching the low 50s and upper 40s. The front will start to make its way east by Thursday night, and with colder air behind it, that rain will start to change over into sleet/wintry mix. Temperatures will drop to the mid-20s overnight, and won’t get much higher than freezing throughout Friday. Friday morning will likely be a messy commute due to wintry precipitation and icy conditions, so drive carefully. By later Friday morning, all precipitation will be snow, but will only leave a dusting before skies dry out in the afternoon. Flurries may linger in the higher elevations through the evening. By Saturday, high pressure moves over West Virginia, bringing us much drier conditions, but temperatures will peak in the upper 20s and low 30s. Southerly flow returns for Sunday, bringing temperatures back to the low 40s. We’ll begin next week with partly cloudy skies and temperatures in the mid-30s.

Tonight: Mostly clear and seasonable. Low: 29

Tomorrow: Increasing clouds before PM rain showers. High: 52

Thursday: Rain throughout the day before changing to rain/snow mix and sleet overnight. High: 50

Friday: Light snow showers in the morning, then mostly cloudy. High: 31

