Kenna Jean Sirk, 60, passed away Sunday, Jan. 30, at Spring View Hospital in Lebanon, Ky., following complications from a kidney stone. Kenna, who was diagnosed with brain damage and cerebral palsy as a child, was the light of her family’s life and a joy to all who cared for her. She was born Jan. 8, 1962, in Clarksburg, WV, to Kennie and Patty (Burton) Sirk. Despite Kenna’s challenges, she led and full and happy life, breaking many barriers for special needs children in the 1970s and ‘80s as she traveled with her family and lived a full community life. Kenna was raised with unceasing love by her mother, Patty. Patty devoted her life to her children and developed her own methods of care and instruction that allowed Kenna grow into a joyful, friendly, strong and loving individual. Patty and Kenna could be seen everywhere in the Bridgeport community, strolling through the mall, eating many meals out with Patty’s friends, and enjoying services at the Bridgeport Presbyterian Church. After Patty’s death in 1997, Kenna was blessed to live in several wonderful residential care homes, including REM WV’s GC&P home in Wheeling. In 2019, Kenna followed her sister and guardian Alecia (Sirk) Ford and her husband Pat Ford to Kentucky, where she spent two very happy years at the Cedars of Lebanon Nursing Center in Lebanon, Ky. The excellent staff at Cedars and daily visits from her sister kept Kenna happy, healthy, and busy until she was diagnosed with a kidney stone in early January. On Jan. 30, Kenna passed away peacefully with her sister and her dear friend, Lou Ann Schreiner, activities coordinator at Cedars of Lebanon, by her side. Kenna is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Alecia (Sirk) and Pat Ford; her cousins Carol Ann (Groves) Norris, Tiffany (Norris) Murphy and Kari (Norris) Smith and their families; her aunts Imogene (Sirk) Howell and Joann Sirk; her aunt and uncle Judy and Eugene Sirk; and many cousins in her father’s family. She was preceded in death by her parents, Patty (Burton) and Kennie Sirk; her aunt and uncle, Carol Jean (Burton) and Glenn Groves; her grandparents Carol (Wharton) and Jennings Burton; her Aunt Edith (Sirk) Ross; and her uncles, Kenneth Lewis Sirk and Johnny Sirk; grandparents Blanche (Wood) and Clayton Rex “C.R.” Sirk; and her cousin Mindi Jo Wilt. Condolences to the Sirk Family may be left at burnsidefuneralhome.com In lieu of flowers, please send donations in Kenna’s name to the Activities Programs of Cedars of Lebanon, c/o Lou Ann Schreiner, 337 South Harrison St., Lebanon, Ky. 44003. Friends will be received at Burnside Funeral Home, 607 S. Virginia Avenue, Bridgeport, from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, February 3, 2022, followed by a funeral service at 6 p.m. Kenna will be buried beside her precious mother at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 4th at Green Lawn Memorial Park in Clarksburg. Burnside Funeral Home, Bridgeport

BRIDGEPORT, WV(WDTV) -

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.