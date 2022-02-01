Liberty grabs first win on home court this year over Philip Barbour

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty secured its first win at home this season over Philip Barbour, 72-45.

Conner Holden was serious from beyond the arc in the first quarter, sinking threes to help the Mountaineers get a three-point lead at the end of eight.

The Mountaineers controlled the rest of the contest, grabbing the win and splitting the series with the Colts.

