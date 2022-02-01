Advertisement

Liberty grabs first win on home court this year over Philip Barbour

Conner Holden notable beyond the arc in first quarter
Conner Holden
Conner Holden(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:04 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - Liberty secured its first win at home this season over Philip Barbour, 72-45.

Conner Holden was serious from beyond the arc in the first quarter, sinking threes to help the Mountaineers get a three-point lead at the end of eight.

The Mountaineers controlled the rest of the contest, grabbing the win and splitting the series with the Colts.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into grocery store, selling stolen cigarettes on Facebook
Cox has been charged for the murder of two people early Saturday morning.
Man charged in shooting that killed 2 people
2021 Toughman contest gets underway
Toughman Contest Results - Night One
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Harrison County adds new position to monitor littering in the area
Pittsburgh bridge collapse brings questions about Ohio bridge safety
Bridge collapse: Family of victims share story

Latest News

WVU football suits up for final regular season game
WVU football announces schedule change to 2022 season
T.J. Howard
T. J. Howard sinks nine three-pointers in Salem’s win over D&E
University boys basketball
The latest in AP West Virginia high school boys’ basketball rankings (1/31)
East Fairmont girls basketball
The latest in AP West Virginia high school girls’ basketball rankings (1/31)