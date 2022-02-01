Longtime Salem Police Officer, Chief dies

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A longtime Salem Police Officer and Chief has died.

Carl R. Meathrell, otherwise known as Bo, passed away on January 27 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Meathrell served on the police force for 36 years, many of which he served as the chief of police.

Meathrell is survived by his wife of 44 years, Peggy, as well as two children and five grandsons.

