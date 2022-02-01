Advertisement

Longtime Salem Police Officer, Chief dies

By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 5:39 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A longtime Salem Police Officer and Chief has died.

Carl R. Meathrell, otherwise known as Bo, passed away on January 27 after a prolonged battle with cancer.

Meathrell served on the police force for 36 years, many of which he served as the chief of police.

Meathrell is survived by his wife of 44 years, Peggy, as well as two children and five grandsons.

