Advertisement

Man charged for allegedly shooting woman’s jaw in Taylor County

A man has been charged after officers said he was “shooting aimlessly” outside in Rosemont and shot through a window of a home and struck a woman in the jaw.
(AP GraphicsBank)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:46 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he was “shooting aimlessly” outside in Rosemont and shot through a window of a home and struck a woman in the jaw.

Bryan Chocky was shooting his 9mm handgun outside of a Taylor County home around 2:30 Monday afternoon when a bullet went through a window of the home and struck a woman in the jaw, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said Chocky was arrested on the scene of the incident.

There is no report on the woman’s condition at this time.

State police is investigating the incident, officers said, but they do not believe that the incident was intentional.

Chocky has been charged with wanton endangerment.

Officers said Chocky has been released from prison on a $15,000 bond.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into grocery store, selling stolen cigarettes on Facebook
Cox has been charged for the murder of two people early Saturday morning.
Man charged in shooting that killed 2 people
Courtney Oliverio
Clarksburg woman sentenced to more than 10 years in jail for carjacking charge
Two Lumberport people arrested for allegedly hiding drugs in a vacuum
https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx
COVID-19 W.Va. | 20 new deaths, 30 “red” counties

Latest News

New details released in Lewis County middle school teacher charged with battery
New details released in Lewis County middle school teacher charged with battery
Fairview Elementary and Middle dismissing early due to water leak
This gun and ammunition were detected by TSA in a traveler’s carry-on bag at Reagan National...
W.Va. man cited by police for bringing loaded handgun in airport
Robert L. Bland Middle School (WDTV)
New details released in Lewis County middle school teacher charged with battery