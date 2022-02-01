Man charged for allegedly shooting woman’s jaw in Taylor County

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A man has been charged after officers said he was “shooting aimlessly” outside in Rosemont and shot through a window of a home and struck a woman in the jaw.

Bryan Chocky was shooting his 9mm handgun outside of a Taylor County home around 2:30 Monday afternoon when a bullet went through a window of the home and struck a woman in the jaw, according to the Taylor County Sheriff’s Office.

Officers said Chocky was arrested on the scene of the incident.

There is no report on the woman’s condition at this time.

State police is investigating the incident, officers said, but they do not believe that the incident was intentional.

Chocky has been charged with wanton endangerment.

Officers said Chocky has been released from prison on a $15,000 bond.

