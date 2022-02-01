Morgantown man arrested for allegedly fleeing from officers

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - A Morgantown man was arrested on Monday after officers said he fled at speeds of over 80 mph because he was “going to the hospital” and “upset.”

Officers were told to be on the lookout for a reckless driver in Westover that was traveling at a high rate of speed and passing vehicles on solid yellow lines, according to a criminal complaint.

Officers saw the driver, Steven Reger, Jr., 45, travel through a red light at an intersection at approximately 60 mph, nearly striking a sedan.

Officers activated emergency lights and siren to stop the vehicle, but the vehicle was halfway up the Monongahela Boulevard hill, according to the report.

Officers allegedly had to travel at speeds of 100 mph in order to catch up to Reger by the WVU Creative Arts Center.

The report says Reger was driving “at least 80 mph in a 45 mph zone” before slowing for traffic in the right hand turning lane for Patteson Drive and abruptly crossing two lanes of traffic to the left to pass the stopped vehicles.

Officers said Reger then cut to the right and weaved between cars before turning right onto Patteson Drive and failing to yield to southbound traffic, nearly striking several vehicles.

After Reger nearly rear-ended another vehicle, officers said they prevented Reger from passing the vehicle and made eye contact with him and motioned him to stop.

The criminal complaint says Reger stopped again for heavy vehicle traffic, and officers were able to pull Reger from the vehicle and place him on the ground.

Officers said they noticed the driver side mirror was broken and a strong smell of hot brakes, rubber, and coolant, indicating that Reger’s vehicle was overheating.

Reger told officers that he struck another vehicle that broke the mirror and that he was driving erratically because he was “going to the hospital” and “upset.”

Officers also said Reger claimed to not notice officers attempting to stop him or making eye contact with him.

Once the vehicle was impounded, officers said they found a glass jar inside of a black sock containing marijuana inside the vehicle.

Reger allegedly told officers that the vehicle belonged to a customer of his garage but was unable to obtain a telephone number.

Officers saw Reger had dilated pupils, was slow to react to light, and was fidgety and could not keep his legs still before being “on the nod,” falling asleep for several seconds before waking up about three minutes later.

Reger showed signs of impairment, but officers said he denied a blood test.

Reger has been charged with fleeing in a vehicle while impaired and fleeing with reckless indifference from an officer in a vehicle.

Reger is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $25,012 bond.

