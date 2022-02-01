New details released in Lewis County middle school teacher charged with battery

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - New details have been released in a Lewis County middle school teacher arrested in January on two counts of battery.

Michael Terango, a middle school teacher at Robert L. Bland Middle School in Weston, touched two girls’ thighs in separate incidents, according to criminal complaints.

Officers said on January 5, a student asked Terango, 49, for help on an assignment when he pulled up a chair beside her and rubbed her leg with his hand.

The report says another student witnessed Terango touch the girl’s thigh and hands.

When officers followed up on this incident on January 6, they said they were made aware of a previous incident involving another girl and Terango that happened on September 17, 2021.

The girl told officers that Terango touched her thigh as he was picking up papers, the criminal complaint says.

Officers said a student witnessed Terango touch her thigh.

The Lewis County Board of Education could not confirm to 5 News if Terango is still employed. However, he is listed as a teacher on the school’s website.

Terango was arrested in January 2022 on two counts of misdemeanor battery.

Last week, parents expressed concerns at the Lewis County Board of Education meeting.

