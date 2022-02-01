North Marion girl’s basketball dominates over Elkins, 81-37

FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion girl’s basketball showed why they have been ranked No. 2 in Class AAA this whole season during their matchup with Elkins.

With 15 points each from Olivia Toland and Savanah Wells, combined with five players scoring in the double digits. the Huskies came out with a 81-37 victory.

Elkins’ Anna Belan led with a game-high 18 points.

