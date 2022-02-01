Advertisement

North Marion girl’s basketball dominates over Elkins, 81-37

By Casey Kay
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 12:50 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
FARMINGTON, W.Va (WDTV) - North Marion girl’s basketball showed why they have been ranked No. 2 in Class AAA this whole season during their matchup with Elkins.

With 15 points each from Olivia Toland and Savanah Wells, combined with five players scoring in the double digits. the Huskies came out with a 81-37 victory.

Elkins’ Anna Belan led with a game-high 18 points.

