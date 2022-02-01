Advertisement

Parks and Recreation present a plan for Bridgeport’s inclusive playground

Shuttleworth shows possible layout for new playground.
Shuttleworth shows possible layout for new playground.(Madeline Edwards)
By Madeline Edwards
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:41 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Council invited Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth to update them on the all-inclusive playground planned for outside The Bridge Sports Complex.

This new place to play would have activities for kids of all abilities.

Shuttleworth worked with designers to create a presentation for the council to see what the accessible playground could look like when finished.

“That’s the goal to be very active. It varies and will appeal to all children no matter their ability,” he added.

Shuttleworth walked through every part of the playground designed to explain what each piece of equipment was and what children could use it for.

He said they planned to make changes before they finalized the designs.

Mayor Andy Lang suggested that they bring together people in the area familiar with inclusive play to get their thoughts before starting the project.

“Ask anybody in that realm that understands any of this as much or better as any of us do. Ask the folks to come that gave us the time to design this and let them all pitch their ideas,” he said.

The city had already set aside $250,000 to start the project after a final design was approved.

Shuttleworth added they would work to fundraise the rest of the money needed to complete the playground when the design was finished.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into grocery store, selling stolen cigarettes on Facebook
Cox has been charged for the murder of two people early Saturday morning.
Man charged in shooting that killed 2 people
2021 Toughman contest gets underway
Toughman Contest Results - Night One
Picture of the Harrison County Courthouse
Harrison County adds new position to monitor littering in the area
Pittsburgh bridge collapse brings questions about Ohio bridge safety
Bridge collapse: Family of victims share story

Latest News

Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | January 31, 2022
Kayla Smith’s Monday Evening Forecast | January 31, 2022
The West Virginia House of Delegates
House introduces bill that would provide 12 weeks of state sponsored leave
HB 4434
HB 4434
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home