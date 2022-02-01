Parks and Recreation present a plan for Bridgeport’s inclusive playground

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Bridgeport City Council invited Parks and Recreation Director Joe Shuttleworth to update them on the all-inclusive playground planned for outside The Bridge Sports Complex.

This new place to play would have activities for kids of all abilities.

Shuttleworth worked with designers to create a presentation for the council to see what the accessible playground could look like when finished.

“That’s the goal to be very active. It varies and will appeal to all children no matter their ability,” he added.

Shuttleworth walked through every part of the playground designed to explain what each piece of equipment was and what children could use it for.

He said they planned to make changes before they finalized the designs.

Mayor Andy Lang suggested that they bring together people in the area familiar with inclusive play to get their thoughts before starting the project.

“Ask anybody in that realm that understands any of this as much or better as any of us do. Ask the folks to come that gave us the time to design this and let them all pitch their ideas,” he said.

The city had already set aside $250,000 to start the project after a final design was approved.

Shuttleworth added they would work to fundraise the rest of the money needed to complete the playground when the design was finished.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.