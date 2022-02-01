Advertisement

PHOTOS: First all-electric passenger plane preps to fly

Caption
By CNN
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:51 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The world’s first all-electric passenger plane is almost ready to hit the skies.

The company Eviation calls this new aircraft “Alice.” Its prototype first debuted in 2019.

The Israeli company says the electric commuter plane can carry up to nine passengers for one hour and has a maximum cruise speed of 287 miles per hour.

Since December, it has been going through low-speed taxi tests in Seattle. A high-speed taxi test could come in the next few weeks.

Eviation’s CEO says “Alice” may be just weeks away from its first flight.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man arrested for allegedly breaking into grocery store, selling stolen cigarettes on Facebook
Cox has been charged for the murder of two people early Saturday morning.
Man charged in shooting that killed 2 people
Courtney Oliverio
Clarksburg woman sentenced to more than 10 years in jail for carjacking charge
Robert L. Bland Middle School (WDTV)
New details released in Lewis County middle school teacher charged with battery
Two Lumberport people arrested for allegedly hiding drugs in a vacuum

Latest News

On average, new cases of COVID-19 are down 39% from the omicron peak, and hospitalizations in...
WHO: In 10 weeks, omicron surge causes COVID cases to soar
FILE - Former President Donald Trump smiles as he pauses while speaking to supporters at a...
Trump pushes false claims that Pence could ‘send back’ votes
Police said a shooting Tuesday outside a Minnesota school killed one student and injured another.
Police: 2 students shot, 1 fatally, at Minnesota school
FILE - In this Feb. 26, 2015, file photo, students walk on the University of California, Los...
Police: Man in custody in Colo. over alleged threats to UCLA
The filing lays out the details of the settlements with Johnson & Johnson and distribution...
Native American tribes reach $590 million settlement over opioids