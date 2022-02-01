Advertisement

By Master Control
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 1:03 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Phyllis Irene Conrad, 75, of Roanoke passed away on Monday, January 31, 2022 at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport. Phyllis was born in Frenchton, WV, on November 12, 1946, a daughter of the late Charles Darius and Millie Irene Wilson Chidester. On March 27, 1962, she married Wilbert Lewis Conrad. Phyllis missed him dearly after his passing on November 26, 2015. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by one sibling, Nelson Chidester. Forever remembering Phyllis are her six children: Charles Conrad and Kenny Conrad, of Roanoke, Tricia Stump and husband, David, of Churchville, Steve Conrad and wife, Genia, of Weston, Ashley Jenkins and husband, James, and Randy Conrad, all of Roanoke; seven grandchildren: Samantha, Catherine “Hopper”, Josh, Dakota, Angel, Dustin, and Amber; seven great grandchildren; eight siblings: Rita Rice and husband, Tom, Sherry Gauntr and husband, Gary, Karen Miller and husband, Steve, Ralph Miller and wife, Betty, Sonny Chidester and wife, Brenda, Mark Chidester, Randy Chidester, and Rick Chidester and wife, Tammy; and several nieces and nephews. Phyllis was a farmer, a Glass Cutter for Rose Turner for over 25 years, but her favorite career was taking care of her home and children. She attended Oil Creek United Methodist Church. Her hobbies included gardening, reading amish books, working puzzles, cooking for her family, and spending time with her grandchildren. Family and friends will gather for Visitation at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service located at 144 Hackers Creek Rd. in Jane Lew from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 4, 2022. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 5, 2022 in the Pat Boyle Funeral Home Chapel with Reverend Ralph Miller officiating. Interment will follow at Conrad Family Farm Cemetery in Roanoke. We, at Pat Boyle Funeral Home and Cremation Service, are honored and privileged to serve the family of Phyllis Irene Conrad. Online condolences may be expressed at www.PatBoyleFuneralHome.com.

