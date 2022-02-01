RCB girls end two-game skid with win over Lewis County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The RCB girls entered Monday night looking for a win to end a two-game losing streak.

Lewis County held strong all game with Emma Pinkney posting a game-high 13 points on the night.

Avery Childers led the Eagles with 12 points in the win, Jaden Sturm just behind with 11.

