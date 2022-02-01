Advertisement

RCB girls end two-game skid with win over Lewis County

Avery Childers posts 12 for Eagles; Emma Pinkney shoots game-high 13 for Minutemaids
RCB girls' basketball
RCB girls' basketball(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 10:28 PM EST
CLARKSBURG, W.Va (WDTV) - The RCB girls entered Monday night looking for a win to end a two-game losing streak.

Lewis County held strong all game with Emma Pinkney posting a game-high 13 points on the night.

Avery Childers led the Eagles with 12 points in the win, Jaden Sturm just behind with 11.

