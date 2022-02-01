Reports of active shooter on Bridgewater College campus

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - College officials report that there is an active shooter on Bridgewater College campus.

The college has ordered everyone to shelter in place. Virginia State Police is on the scene. Harrisonburg Police are also assisting.

The town of Bridgewater has issued an alert about the situation. The Bridgewater Community Center is closed at this time, and the town is asking people to avoid the college and area around it until further notice.

WHSV is heading to the scene. We will update this story as we learn more.

Continue to shelter in place. State Police on the scene. — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022

Reports of active shooter on campus. Shelter in place. — Bridgewater College (@BridgewaterNews) February 1, 2022

Copyright 2022 WHSV. All rights reserved.