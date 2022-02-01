Advertisement

Ribbon Cut on Stone Tower Brews at Market Place Plaza

The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce facilitated a ribbon cutting at Stone Tower Brews at Market Place Plaza.
The Harrison County Chamber of Commerce facilitated a ribbon cutting at Stone Tower Brews at Market Place Plaza.(Connect Bridgeport)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
This article comes from our media partners at Connect Bridgeport.

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Monday, the Harrison County Chamber of Commerce facilitated a ribbon cutting at Stone Tower Brews at Market Place Plaza.

As it does at its Buckhannon location, Stone Tower Brews features fresh-roasted coffee, lattes, matcha, chai, mochas and other specialty hot drinks, as well as cold brew coffees West Virginia craft beer.

