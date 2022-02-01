Advertisement

T. J. Howard sinks nine three-pointers in Salem’s win over D&E

Howard led Tigers with 38 points
T.J. Howard
T.J. Howard(WDTV)
By Julia Westerman
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 9:38 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem hosted Davis & Elkins for a Monday night Division II showdown and the Tigers’ T.J. Howard made a statement in Salem’s 98-80 win.

Howard shot 9-of-10 from three and posted a game-high 38 points for Salem; Hale Fonz, Rodney Smith and Stan Smith all shot in double-figures.

Four Senators scored in double-digits, while Sam Rolle IV led Davis & Elkins with 26 points.

Salem claimed both victories over D&E this season by more than 18 points.

