T. J. Howard sinks nine three-pointers in Salem’s win over D&E

SALEM, W.Va (WDTV) - Salem hosted Davis & Elkins for a Monday night Division II showdown and the Tigers’ T.J. Howard made a statement in Salem’s 98-80 win.

Howard shot 9-of-10 from three and posted a game-high 38 points for Salem; Hale Fonz, Rodney Smith and Stan Smith all shot in double-figures.

Four Senators scored in double-digits, while Sam Rolle IV led Davis & Elkins with 26 points.

Salem claimed both victories over D&E this season by more than 18 points.

Copyright 2022 WDTV. All rights reserved.