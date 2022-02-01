Advertisement

Volunteer fire chief charged with embezzlement, grand larceny

(WCAX)
By WSAZ News Staff
Published: Feb. 1, 2022 at 3:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESAPEAKE, W.Va. (WSAZ) – The chief of a volunteer fire department, located in eastern Kanawha County, is facing embezzlement and grand larceny charges following an investigation by the West Virginia Legislature’s Commission on Special Investigations.

According to a criminal complaint, the fire chief of the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department is accused of embezzling $4,500 under the guise of paying a utility bill.

Steven ‘PJ’ Johnson, 50, of Chesapeake, West Virginia has been charged with embezzlement and grand larceny, according to documents.

In August of 2019, the West Virginia Legislature’s Commission on Special Investigations received a referral from the West Virginia State Fire Commission concerning the spending practices and use of taxpayer money by the Chesapeake Volunteer Fire Department.

According to a criminal complaint, in September of 2019, CSI petitioned the Kanawha County Prosecutor’s Office for the issuance of subpoenas for the bank records of the volunteer fire department, communication services and Johnson’s father the CVFD Board president.

In October of 2019, CSI received account statements, signature cards, deposit slips, withdrawal slips, and checks related to the accounts from a bank.

Investigators say the statements showed the withdrawal and transfer of money from accounts under the disguise of a payment to AEP.

According to investigators, interviews revealed there was never an official treasurer for the fire department. Based on meeting minutes and interviews, the criminal complaint states that Johnson fulfilled the role for the department.

That de facto role included reporting to the board, promulgation of accounts payable, receipt of accounts receivable and more, officials report.

CVFD records show Johnson has held the position of chief since 2003.

This is a developing story.

